Today’s Headlines

BART Delays Caused by Fellow Riders (SFChron)

BART Considers Raising Parking Fees (SFGate)

More on Push for North Beach Subway (Curbed)

ACE Train Seriously Delayed (EastBayTimes)

Housing to Replace Credit Union Near Ashby BART (Berkeleyside)

More on Car-Free Market and Nearby Streets (Curbed)

More on Valencia Cyclery Opposing Safety Measures (Citylab)

More on Valencia Bike Lane Outreach Meeting (48Hills)

Chinatown’s Alleys (Curbed)

Taxing Empty Storefronts to Fill Them (SFChron)

Motorist Kills Boy in Antioch (SFGate, EastBayTimes)

Police Need to Interact, Befriend People on the Streets of Oakland (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Like all the latest in Bay Area transportation news in your inbox daily? Please contribute.