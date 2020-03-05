Today’s Headlines

Dueling Strategies for Future ‘Mega-Measure’ (EastBayTimes)

What Now for SMART Train? (MarinIJ)

More on Failed Transit Measures (SFChron, KTVU)

Profile of BART Board President Lateefah Simon (SFChron)

Transit Maps of the Future (SFGate)

More on Pedestrian Killed by City Driver (SFWeekly, SFExaminer)

Motorist Hits Two Women in Tenderloin Crosswalk (SFExaminer)

S.F.’s Homeless Count in Context (Curbed)

Person Under Train at Glen Park BART (SFExaminer)

Drivers Get Licensed, Don’t Know Basic Driving Rules (MercNews)

Inside a Golden Gate Park Windmill (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

We need safer streets now. We need better transit. We need your help covering and advocating for these issues. Won’t you contribute? Thanks!