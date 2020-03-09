This Week: Townsend, Climate Smart, Customer-Centered Transit
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday Townsend Corridor Improvement Project Opening Ceremony. Come celebrate the completion of this hard-fought safety project. Tuesday, March 10, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., in front of the Caltrain Station, Townsend Street at 4th Street, S.F.
- Tuesday Climate Smart Transportation. Experts will discuss electric bus fleets, commuter incentives for multiple-occupancy vehicle trips, and a traffic-signal prioritization pilot that recently kicked off in San Jose. Tuesday, March 10, 12:30 p.m., SPUR San Jose, 76 South First Street, San Jose.
- Tuesday Customer-Centered Transit. TransLink, the transit agency for the Vancouver metro area, recently released its Customer Experience Action Plan, which seeks to refocus public transit to put people at the center. Come learn more about their work. Tuesday, March 10, 6 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Understanding How Women Travel. Come hear about this Los Angeles Metro study about how women use public transit and how that information can apply to Bay Area transit. Wednesday, March 11, 6 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Thursday California Street Safety Project. Join Supervisor Fewer and SFMTA staff to hear about next steps for the California Street Safety Project. Thursday, March 12, 6-8 p.m., St. James Preschool, 4620 California Street, S.F.
- Saturday Spring Ride: Redwood-Skyline. A hilly 23.5 mile route with 2,000 feet of climbing starting at Castro Valley BART, riding to Oakland via Redwood Road, then out Skyline and down to San Leandro BART. Saturday, March 14, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Castro Valley BART, 3301 Norbridge Dr., Castro Valley.
- Saturday Urban Cycling 101. This workshop is taught by an instructor certified by the League of American Bicyclists, made possible via a partnership with the City of Pleasanton, and with funding from the Alameda County Transportation Commission. Saturday, March 14, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Amador Rec Center, 4455 Black Ave, (behind Aquatic Center), Pleasanton.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.