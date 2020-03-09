This Week: Townsend, Climate Smart, Customer-Centered Transit

sblog_calendar_cookie (1)

Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:

  • Tuesday Townsend Corridor Improvement Project Opening Ceremony. Come celebrate the completion of this hard-fought safety project. Tuesday, March 10, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., in front of the Caltrain Station, Townsend Street at 4th Street, S.F.
  • Tuesday Climate Smart Transportation. Experts will discuss electric bus fleets, commuter incentives for multiple-occupancy vehicle trips, and a traffic-signal prioritization pilot that recently kicked off in San Jose. Tuesday, March 10, 12:30 p.m.,  SPUR San Jose, 76 South First Street, San Jose.
  • Tuesday Customer-Centered Transit. TransLink, the transit agency for the Vancouver metro area, recently released its Customer Experience Action Plan, which seeks to refocus public transit to put people at the center. Come learn more about their work. Tuesday, March 10, 6 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
  • Wednesday Understanding How Women Travel. Come hear about this Los Angeles Metro study about how women use public transit and how that information can apply to Bay Area transit. Wednesday, March 11, 6 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
  • Thursday California Street Safety Project. Join Supervisor Fewer and SFMTA staff to hear about next steps for the California Street Safety Project. Thursday, March 12, 6-8 p.m., St. James Preschool, 4620 California Street, S.F.
  • Saturday Spring Ride: Redwood-Skyline. A hilly 23.5 mile route with 2,000 feet of climbing starting at Castro Valley BART, riding to Oakland via Redwood Road, then out Skyline and down to San Leandro BART. Saturday, March 14, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Castro Valley BART, 3301 Norbridge Dr., Castro Valley.
  • Saturday Urban Cycling 101. This workshop is taught by an instructor certified by the League of American Bicyclists, made possible via a partnership with the City of Pleasanton, and with funding from the Alameda County Transportation Commission. Saturday, March 14, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Amador Rec Center, 4455 Black Ave, (behind Aquatic Center), Pleasanton.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

sblog_calendar_cookie (1)

This Week: Potrero Yard, Ped Safety Committee, Sci-Fi

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Monday/tonight! Potrero Yard Modernization Project Working Group Meeting #4 Come discuss plans for the Potrero bus yard project. To get in, meet SFMTA staff at the the entrance on Mariposa Street at York Street. The accessible entrance is on 17th Street. Contact 415.646.2715 to ensure that staff is available […]
sblog_calendar_cookie (1)

This Week: Scooter Town Hall, Bicycle Advisory, Bayview Plan

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Monday/tonight! Oakland Scooter Town Hall. Make your voice heard as OakDOT develops new rules and regulations. Learn how to safely operate a scooter, hear what scooter companies are doing to address concerns. Monday/tonight! Oct. 22, 5-7 p.m., 1 Frank H Ogawa Plaza, Council Chambers, Oakland. Monday/tonight! Bicycle Advisory Committee. The committee meets monthly to […]
sblog_calendar_cookie (1)

This Week: Bike Advisory Committee, City Trivia, Transbay Neighborhood

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Monday/Tonight! San Francisco Bicycle Advisory Committee. The committee meets monthly to consider bicycle transportation projects and policies to make recommendations to the Board of Supervisors, the SFMTA, and other City and County agencies. Monday/tonight! August 27, 6:30-7:30 p.m., City Hall, Room 408, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F. Tuesday City […]
sblog_calendar_cookie

This Week: Bicycle Advisory Committee, Resilient Richmond, San Jose River

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Monday/tonight! Bicycle Advisory Committee. The committee meets to consider bicycle transportation projects and policies and to make recommendations to the Board of Supervisors, the Municipal Transportation Agency, the County Transportation Authority, the San Francisco Police Department, and other City and County of San Francisco agencies. Monday/tonight! April 23, 6:30-7:30 p.m., City […]