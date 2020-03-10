Today’s Headlines

Debate on Funding More New Muni Trains (SFBay)

BART Ridership Down (SFChron, SFExaminer)

SPUR and Other Cancelled Events Due to COVID-19 (SFChron, Hoodline)

More on How Cities Are Fighting COVID-19 on Public Transportation (Verge)

Why the U.S. Sucks at Transit (Vice)

San Francisco Must Build Taller, says Report (Curbed)

Wiener Introduces Next Try for Denser Housing (SFChron, BizTimes)

Relationship Between Office Caps and Affordable Housing (SFExaminer)

What it Takes to Fill Union Square with Tulips (Hoodline)

Seattle to Use Cameras to Ticket Crosswalk Violators (SeattleTimes)

‘Pedal Towards the Future’ Cross-Country Ride (SFExaminer)

