Friday Furries and Berkeley Wants Better Bus

City council asks AC Transit to take a look at BRT... plus a little Friday fun to get you through the Apocalypse

From bike to work day a couple of years ago. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick
A couple of short happy hits to start out your weekend on a positive note–if that’s possible with all that’s going on globally.

First, Berkeley Finally Gets on the Bus:

Berkeley City Councilmember Rigel Robinson is best known by Streetsblog for pushing through new quick build requirements for protected bike lane. Now he’s showing his streetsie cred again, by helping get unanimous city council approval for a endorsement of Bus Rapid Transit on Telegraph.

From the referenced resolution (in case you’re having trouble reading it in the tweet):

Send a letter to AC Transit, the Alameda County Transportation Commission, Assemblymember Buffy Wicks, and State Senator Nancy Skinner in support of expanding Bus Rapid Transit into Berkeley on Telegraph Avenue at the first possible opportunity

It’s dreadful to think that the East Bay ripped out its once-awesome Key Car network. It can’t get that back now. But it’ll get a bit of sanity back, with projects well underway (or almost finished) to use International and San Pablo more efficiently by carving back some dedicated space for transit. Bus-only lanes are getting discussed for the Bay Bridge, as is a network of bus-only lanes on freeways. Nice to see the Berkeley City Council putting Telegraph back on the table as well.

And that Friday Furry Relief:

A selfie by Taylor Ahlgren (and his dog ???) during Sunday's memorial ride
During Sunday’s memorial ride for Tess Rothstein, Streetsblog noticed that advocate Taylor Ahlgren brought his dog Popeye, as seen above. Do you ride your bike with your cat or dog? You do? Please post pictures and videos in the comments sections below.

Streetsblog figures with everything that’s going on in the world, we could all use a little cute.

Here’s are a couple more to get this started:

A pup in an adaptive bike in Oakland. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick
Last but not least, Streetsblog editor's own bike-friendly cat Motley, just chilling before a ride. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick
Also, take your dog for a walk and/or go for a bike ride this weekend. Remember that as long as you keep some space between yourself and others, you don’t catch a virus from being outside.

