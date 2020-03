Today’s Headlines

BART Reducing Operating Hours (SFGate, SFExaminer, EastBayTimes)

More on Reduction in Ferry Service (CBSLocal)

Fix How Transit is Funded (Vice)

VTA Tapes off Driver Area, Ends Fare Collection (EastBayTimes)

Shelter-in-Place Order Goes Statewide (SFExaminer)

Bike Repair Shops Deemed ‘Essential’ (SFGate)

More on Car-Free Golden Gate Park Proposal (Curbed, Hoodline)

More on e-Scooter Pause (SFExaminer)

Where to go Outdoors During Shelter-in-Place (SFChron)

More on Air Pollution Drop (SFGate)

California Tries to Help Homeless During COVID-19 (SFGate)

Berkeley Relaxes Free Car Storage Rules (Berkeleyside)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?