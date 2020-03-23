Today’s Headlines

BART Begins Limited Hours (EastBayTimes)

Parks and Transit: Stay Six Feet Apart (Hoodline)

Updates on Rules/Transit Service (ABC7)

Street Closures Urged to Maintain Social Distancing (SFExaminer)

Limit Exercise to Near Your Home/No Unnecessary Driving (SFGate)

More on Cycling Okay During Pandemic (SFChron)

Bay Area Parks Closing (SFChron)

Marin Closes Parks (SFChron)

New Home Construction Slows (MarinIJ)

Lyft Pilots Meal and Medical Delivery (TechCrunch)

San Francisco Leads in COVID-19 Reaction (SFChron)

Commentary: San Francisco Has to Be Better Prepared for Disasters (SFExaminer)

