Today’s Headlines

More Calls to Open Streets to Facilitate Social Distancing (ABC7)

Muni Operators Refuse to Collect Cash Fares (SFExaminer)

AC Transit Free During COVID-19 (SFChron, SFGate, Curbed)

More on Cash-Strapped Bay Area Transit Agencies (NBCNews, MarinIJ)

Closing Beach Parking Lots to Deter Spread (KRON4)

Berkeley Preps Quarantine Sites, Closes Sports Courts (Berkeleyside)

Uber Drivers Terrified of Catching COVID-19 (Citylab)

Rental Market Takes a Hit (SFGate)

City Bolsters Renter Protections During Shutdown (Hoodline)

How COVID-19 is Impacting S.F. Roundup (Curbed)

With Bars Closed, Beer and Cocktails to Go Becomes a Thing (SFWeekly)

Commentary: Disaster Lessons for Transportation (SantaCruzSentinel)

