Today’s Headlines

  • More Calls to Open Streets to Facilitate Social Distancing (ABC7)
  • Muni Operators Refuse to Collect Cash Fares (SFExaminer)
  • AC Transit Free During COVID-19 (SFChron, SFGate, Curbed)
  • More on Cash-Strapped Bay Area Transit Agencies (NBCNewsMarinIJ)
  • Closing Beach Parking Lots to Deter Spread (KRON4)
  • Berkeley Preps Quarantine Sites, Closes Sports Courts (Berkeleyside)
  • Uber Drivers Terrified of Catching COVID-19 (Citylab)
  • Rental Market Takes a Hit (SFGate)
  • City Bolsters Renter Protections During Shutdown (Hoodline)
  • How COVID-19 is Impacting S.F. Roundup (Curbed)
  • With Bars Closed, Beer and Cocktails to Go Becomes a Thing (SFWeekly)
  • Commentary: Disaster Lessons for Transportation (SantaCruzSentinel)

