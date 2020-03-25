Today’s Headlines
- More Calls to Open Streets to Facilitate Social Distancing (ABC7)
- Muni Operators Refuse to Collect Cash Fares (SFExaminer)
- AC Transit Free During COVID-19 (SFChron, SFGate, Curbed)
- More on Cash-Strapped Bay Area Transit Agencies (NBCNews, MarinIJ)
- Closing Beach Parking Lots to Deter Spread (KRON4)
- Berkeley Preps Quarantine Sites, Closes Sports Courts (Berkeleyside)
- Uber Drivers Terrified of Catching COVID-19 (Citylab)
- Rental Market Takes a Hit (SFGate)
- City Bolsters Renter Protections During Shutdown (Hoodline)
- How COVID-19 is Impacting S.F. Roundup (Curbed)
- With Bars Closed, Beer and Cocktails to Go Becomes a Thing (SFWeekly)
- Commentary: Disaster Lessons for Transportation (SantaCruzSentinel)
