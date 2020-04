Today’s Headlines

With Muni Rail Offline, Buses Get Crowded (Hoodline)

Caltrain Pushes Ahead with Sales Tax Measure (SFChron)

Drop in Transbay Commuting Levels Off (SFExaminer)

More on COVID-19 and Air Quality (FOX11)

Clampdown on Construction (SFExaminer, Berkeleyside)

City Budget Cratering (SFExaminer)

The Fight for Affordable Housing (Curbed)

Communal Living and SROs in the Time of COVID (SFExaminer, Berkeleyside)

Ed Reiskin To Be New Oakland City Administrator (OaklandNewsNow)

Aerial Photos of San Francisco During Lockdown (SFGate)

Photos Before and After COVID-19 (SFChron)

Commentary: America Needs to Shelter in Place (SFChron)

