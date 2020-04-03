Cesar Chavez Day: Honoring Those Who Feed Us, Even Through a Pandemic

TYFarmworkers

Friday, April 3, the California Streetsblog sites will not publish, in honor of Cesar Chavez Day and of the farmworkers who harvest and pack the food we eat.

These hard-working people are often taken for granted, but in these times of shelter-at-home orders we need them more than ever. Many are working in the fields to ensure those of us staying at home have access to food. Their jobs are essential, and they can’t telecommute. They arrive at stores after a day in the fields and find empty shelves.  Some don’t have access to proper protection, or information about how to protect themselves, from the coronavirus, and many are excluded from the $2 trillion federal relief bill.

Here are a few recent videos, shared on Twitter, of farmworkers in California harvesting food for the nation.

Respect and gratitude to the farmworkers of California.

