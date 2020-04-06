This Week Online: Potrero Yard, SFMTA Board, Urban Biking

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all in-person events have been cancelled. Here is a list of online/webinar events this week.

  • Monday/tonight! Potrero Yard Modernization Project Working Group. Give comments and hear updates on the Potrero yard project. Monday/tonight! April 6, 6-8 p.m., Zoom Conference Information Phone: +1 (669) 900-6833 Meeting ID: 440 684 1814, Phone: 669-900-6833, Meeting ID: 440 684 1814.
  • Tuesday SFMTA Board of Directors. Board meetings are taking place online only. To make a public comment, call 888-808-6929/Access Code: 9961164. If you want your comment on an agenda item to be received by the Board in advance of the meeting, send an email to MTABoard@sfmta.com or call 415-646-4470 by 5 p.m. the day before the meeting. Tuesday, April 7, 1 p.m. Watch via SFGovTV.
  • Tuesday Intro to Urban Biking. Riding a bike remains a great way to get around for essential travel and to get fresh air and exercise (all while remaining at a 6-foot distance from people, of course). Join SFBC for its “Intro to Urban Biking Online Class” to learn how to safely and confidently bike in SF. Tuesday, April 7, 5-6 p.m. Register for webinar here.
  • Wednesday Diridon Station Plan. Come learn about what is on the horizon for the Diridon Station Concept Plan. Wednesday, April 8, 12:30 p.m. Register for webinar here.
  • Wednesday Bike-Friendly Driver Workshop. This class we will discuss bike safety from a driver perspective. Wednesday, April 8, 7-8 p.m. Register for webinar here.
  • Thursday Congestion Pricing. Come learn about congestion pricing in Europe. Thursday, April 9, 12:30 p.m. Register for webinar here.

