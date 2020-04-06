Today’s Headlines

Muni Ramps Down Bus Service (SFChron, SFExaminer, ABC7)

More on Reductions in Traffic and Transit (Curbed)

Bay Area Does Best “Shelter in Place” (SFChron)

Speed of SF’s Lockdown versus LA’s Delay (SFChron)

East Bay Parks Social Distancing Compliance Improves (SFChron)

Messages of Hope Across San Francisco (SFGate)

Oakland Mom n’ Pop Shops Struggle (SFChron)

Treasure Island Can’t Get Food (SFExaminer)

Golden Gate Park’s 150th (SFExaminer, Curbed)

Commentary: SF Needs to Start Now Rebuilding Budget (SFChron)

Commentary: Who’s Trying to Claim ‘Essential’ Status (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: COVID Crisis Shows Flexibility of Micromobility (NextCity)

