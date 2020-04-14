This Week Online: Car Free Park, Jay Walking, SFMTA Director
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all in-person events have been cancelled. Here is a list of online/webinar events this week.
- Tuesday/today! Car-Free in Golden Gate Park. Want to get involved in the San Francisco Bicycle Coalitions’s campaign to expand car-free spaces in Golden Gate Park? Join them for a 30-minute Q&A to hear about the campaign’s history, current advocacy plans, and to ask questions. Tuesday/today! April 14, 12 p.m. Register at the Zoom link here. Those who would like dial-in instructions can email kristen@sfbike.org for instructions.
- Wednesday The Invented Crime of Jay Walking. ‘Wheel Talk’ is the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition’s virtual discussion group and a spin off of the ‘Wheel Talk for Wheel People’ monthly advice column. Join them for a discussion of Jay Walking, a crime invented by auto manufacturers to take over the streets. Wednesday, April 15, 5-6 p.m. Register for the Zoom meeting here.
- Wednesday Q&A with SFMTA Director Jeffrey Tumlin. Come (virtually) to Manny’s in the Mission for a conversation with the Director of SFMTA’s Jeffrey Tumlin. Wednesday, April 15, 7–7:30 p.m. Link to Manny’s page for Zoom/virtual meeting details.
- Wednesday Biking After Dark. Biking after dark can be fun, but make sure you always have the right equipment to be visible. Learn how at this webinar with Bike East Bay. Wednesday, April 15, 7-8 p.m. Register for virtual meeting here.
- Thursday Better Market Street. Learn how the closure of Market Street to private cars has fared, the detail’s of the plan’s next phase, and how this effort can become a model for future streets in San Francisco. Thursday, April 16, 6 p.m. A link to this webinar will be sent to registrants in advance of the program. Email address: publicprograms@spur.org. Phone: 415-781-8726.
- Thursday Transportation Town Hall. The spread of COVID-19 and shelter in place order have drastically changed when, where, and how we travel in the Bay Area. At this live Town Hall hosted by Bike East Bay, you’ll hear from organizations including East Bay Regional Parks, BART, local bike shops, city council members and more on how their work has adapted or changed since the start of shelter in place. Thursday, April 16, 7 p.m. Register for virtual meeting here.
