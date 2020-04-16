Today’s Headlines

Supes Urge SFMTA Not to Raise Fares (KALW)

Jane Natoli Appointed to SFMTA Board (BayAreaReporter)

Muni Before and After (SFPublicPress)

SMART Proposes Service Cuts (MarinIJ)

Project Approved at Lucky Penny Site (SFExaminer)

Sloat Garden Center to Become Mixed Use (Hoodline)

When will Shelter in Place be Over? (Curbed)

Which Activities to Reopen After May 4 (SFChron)

Cole Valley Shelter in Place Tree Walks (Hoodline)

DIY Social Distancing Tool (Hoodline)

Sound the Horn for Transit Workers (6SQFT)

Commentary: Downtown Neighborhoods Need Urgent Intervention (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?