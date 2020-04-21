Today’s Headlines

Muni Restores Some Services (SFExaminer, CBSLocal)

Bay Area Transit Preps for Aid (ProgressiveRailroading)

Marin Transit Agencies Get $46 Million (MarinIJ)

More on Speeding up Projects (SFChron)

More on Closure of Doyle in Emeryville (MercNews)

California’s Polluted Air Makes COVID Worse (SFChron)

S.F.’s Hardest Hit Neighborhoods (SFGate, SFExaminer)

Mission District Hit Hardest of All by COVID (SFChron)

Problems in Tenderloin Just get Worse (SFChron)

The Coming Eviction Crisis (Curbed)

Commentary: I’m Staying Home Until there’s a Vaccine (MercNews)

Commentary: Thank you San Franciscans, for Saving Lives (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?