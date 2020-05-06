Today’s Headlines

Salesforce Transit Center’s Girder Design Probed (ENR)

More on Passing of Transit Advocate Courtney Brousseau (SFChron, KTVU)

S.F. Joins Lawsuit Against Uber/Lyft (SFExaminer, KQED)

COVID and Future of Uber/Lyft (NYTimes)

COVID Scenarios and Transit (KQED)

Push for Sanctioned Homeless Encampments (SFExaminer)

California Could Lose $1.3 Billion in Gas Taxes (SFChron)

Noe Valley Sidewalk Music Jams (SFChron)

Castro to Remove Bigbelly Cans (Hoodline)

S.F. Neighborhoods to Watch (Curbed)

Curbside Pickup and Small Businesses (SFChron)

Newsom on the New Normal for Retail (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?