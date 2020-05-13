Today’s Headlines
- Transit Agencies Seek $33 Billion (SFChron, Politico)
- Supes Reject SFMTA Appointment (SFExaminer, SFBay)
- For Transit to Come Back, Everyone Must be Masked (SFChron)
- Adapting Cities to COVID (Forbes)
- Virus Worse in Car-Centric SoCal than Bay Area (SFChron)
- COVID Restrictions for the Long Haul (SFGate)
- Virtual Learning to Continue into Fall (Hoodline)
- Closing Was Easy, Opening Back up is Hard (SFWeekly)
- ‘Monster in the Mission’ Could Become All Affordable Housing (SFChron)
- More on Tear Down of Geary Ped Bridge (Curbed)
- Pedestrian Etiquette in the Time of COVID (Curbed)
- Update on Cyclist/Pedestrian Crash in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
