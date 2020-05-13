Today’s Headlines

Transit Agencies Seek $33 Billion (SFChron, Politico)

Supes Reject SFMTA Appointment (SFExaminer, SFBay)

For Transit to Come Back, Everyone Must be Masked (SFChron)

Adapting Cities to COVID (Forbes)

Virus Worse in Car-Centric SoCal than Bay Area (SFChron)

COVID Restrictions for the Long Haul (SFGate)

Virtual Learning to Continue into Fall (Hoodline)

Closing Was Easy, Opening Back up is Hard (SFWeekly)

‘Monster in the Mission’ Could Become All Affordable Housing (SFChron)

More on Tear Down of Geary Ped Bridge (Curbed)

Pedestrian Etiquette in the Time of COVID (Curbed)

Update on Cyclist/Pedestrian Crash in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?