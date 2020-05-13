Today’s Headlines

  • Transit Agencies Seek $33 Billion (SFChronPolitico)
  • Supes Reject SFMTA Appointment (SFExaminerSFBay)
  • For Transit to Come Back, Everyone Must be Masked (SFChron)
  • Adapting Cities to COVID (Forbes)
  • Virus Worse in Car-Centric SoCal than Bay Area (SFChron)
  • COVID Restrictions for the Long Haul (SFGate)
  • Virtual Learning to Continue into Fall (Hoodline)
  • Closing Was Easy, Opening Back up is Hard (SFWeekly)
  • ‘Monster in the Mission’ Could Become All Affordable Housing (SFChron)
  • More on Tear Down of Geary Ped Bridge (Curbed)
  • Pedestrian Etiquette in the Time of COVID (Curbed)
  • Update on Cyclist/Pedestrian Crash in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?