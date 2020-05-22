Today’s Headlines

San Francisco Makes More ‘Slow Streets’ (SFGate, Curbed)

7th Street Safety Project Continues (Hoodline)

Remix Transit Scenario Tool (GovTech)

‘HUB’ Plan Wins Key Approval (SFExaminer)

Pandemic Hasn’t Killed Housing Plans (SFExaminer)

Bay Area Governments Slash Budgets (KALW)

‘Balance’ in Reopening Economy (SFChron)

Tesla’s Disposable Workforce (SFWeekly)

Mayor of the Tenderloin (NYTimes)

SIP Police Citations (SFGate)

What Can You Do Outside on Memorial Day? (SFGate)

Marin Memorial Day Moved Online (MarinIJ)

Streetsblog San Francisco will be off Monday, Memorial Day, May 25. Have a safe weekend and look for all things Streetsie starting again on Tuesday, May 26.