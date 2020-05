Today’s Headlines

Is BART Running Out of Money? (SFChron)

BART’s Welcome Back/Recovery Plan (SFGate, SFChron)

SFMTA’s Data Driven Recovery (MassTransit)

California is Opening too Quickly (SFExaminer)

Still no ‘Open Streets’ in the Tenderloin (Hoodline)

Neighbors Suing over Stanyan Street Camping Site (SFExaminer)

City College May Leave Fort Mason (SFExaminer)

Napa Wants ‘Slow Streets’ (NapaValleyRegister)

The Best Bike Helmet (SFGate)

Commentary: Rebuild Japantown’s Peace Plaza (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Stop Taking Down Street Trees (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Transit Use and COVID Rates Don’t Correlate (HonoluluCivilBeat)

