SFMTA Helps Crowd Control/Riot Police

Is this ever a proper role for Muni?

Muni providing an assist to the police over the weekend. Photo: Chris Arvin via twitter
Muni providing an assist to the police over the weekend. Photo: Chris Arvin via twitter

Reports came in over the weekend that SFMTA’s buses were chartered by the police to get cops in riot gear to protest locations in San Francisco. If so, this is at odds with the transit drivers’ union. “In the exact words of International Transit Workers Union President John Samuelson, ‘we’re not driving the bus for the cops to arrest protesters,’” said Muni operators union president Roger Marenco.

Streetsblog has asked SFMTA for more information, including its official policy on special police charters. But this tweet from KQED reporter Joe Rodriguez includes a photo of one of the “police services” buses and has a response from SFMTA:

It’s unclear to what extent Muni is aiding the police (aside from the ‘specials’) or who drove the buses in the pictures. But at least they claim “no Muni vehicles or employees will be used to transport any detainee.”

And SFMTA head Jeffrey Tumlin had this to say:

Meanwhile, The TransitCenter is standing with operators who don’t want the police to “…commandeer their labor during the protests.” And from nominated SFMTA director Jane Natoli:

Marenco agreed, and expanded on the operators’ view in an email to Streetsblog:

After watching the real life crimes that the police officers have been committing, such as:
1 – murder (George Floyd)
2 – assault with a deadly weapon (driving at high speeds into crowds of people)
3 – attempted murder (trying to kill protesters by running them over with police cars)
we the union members of TWU Local 250A will not be aiding the SFPD. If the MTA wants to assist the SFPD, so be it, however TWU will not assist.

Streetsblog New York reports that their transit agency’s drivers made the police get their own bus.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

SFMTA Suspends Muni Fare Inspection Stings

By Michael Rhodes |
SFMTA transit fare inspectors. Flickr photo: Troy Holden The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency has announced an abrupt change to its Muni fare enforcement program. Starting immediately, transit fare inspectors (TFIs) and the San Francisco Police Department will suspend high-profile "saturation" stings in which groups of TFIs and uniformed police officers descend on buses in […]

Today’s Headlines

By Aaron Bialick |
Supes Reject Mission Housing Moratorium (SFGate); Activists: Luxury Condos Invite More Cars (Exam) Driver Fleeing Police Hits Pedestrian at Eighth and Market, Escapes in Oakland (ABC, CBS) Driver Rear-Ends SFPD Cruiser “Hard Enough to End Up Underneath it” at 31st and Noriega (KTVU) SFMTA Approves Stop Signs on San Jose Ave Where Andrew Wu, 12, […]

Today’s Headlines

By Michael Rhodes |
SFMTA CEO Ford Allegedly Excoriates Staff for Revealing Mayor’s Muni Micromanaging (The Snitch) Audit of Muni Work Orders Due This Week (Examiner) Proposed Bill Would Allow City to Install Red-Light Camera at Market and Octavia (Examiner) Muni Bus Driver Assaulted on 9-San Bruno (CBS5) Copper Wire Theft Led to N-Judah Delay Last Friday (CBS5) Police […]

MTA To Get Greater Management Role Over SFPD’s Traffic Company

By Bryan Goebel |
Flickr photo: Thomas Hawk According to a "fact sheet" (PDF) released by the Mayor’s office Friday, "new operational improvements and efficiencies" have been identified that will amount to $3.5 million in cost savings for the MTA, including giving MTA Executive Director Nat Ford more power over the SFPD’s Traffic Company. The plan, first reported in […]

Today’s Headlines

By Aaron Bialick |
Two Pedestrians, Driver Injured in Three-Car Crash at 14th and South Van Ness (ABC) Driver Fleeing Police Hits Former Assemblymember Tom Ammiano, SFPD Officer (NBC) City Officials to Campaign for Lower Speed Limits, Speed Cameras at State Capitol (Examiner, SFBay) Muni Installs N-Judah Handicap Platform at 28th Ave (SFMTA); Bus Bulb-Outs on McAllister (SFMTA) Muni […]