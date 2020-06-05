Today’s Headlines

BART Director Lateefah Simon (KQED)

Cities Retool to Lure Riders Back to Transit (Axios)

Essential Workers Left with Few to No Commute Options (OneZero)

Curfews End in Several Bay Area Locations (SFGate, Berkeleyside)

Woman Who Protested on Horseback (SFChron)

Efforts to Redirect PD Funds to Black Community (SFGate, SFExaminer)

Presidio Slow Streets (CBSBayArea)

Motorist Crashes into Oakland Pedestrian (EastBayTimes)

Motorist Crashes into NoPa Apartment (Hoodline)

Delays in Helping Mentally Ill off the Streets (SFChron)

Schools Prep to Reopen, Concerns About COVID in Kids (EastBayTimes)

Results in Counties that Re-Opened with Precautions (SFGate)

