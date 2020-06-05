Today’s Headlines

  • BART Director Lateefah Simon (KQED)
  • Cities Retool to Lure Riders Back to Transit (Axios)
  • Essential Workers Left with Few to No Commute Options (OneZero)
  • Curfews End in Several Bay Area Locations (SFGate, Berkeleyside)
  • Woman Who Protested on Horseback (SFChron)
  • Efforts to Redirect PD Funds to Black Community (SFGateSFExaminer)
  • Presidio Slow Streets (CBSBayArea)
  • Motorist Crashes into Oakland Pedestrian (EastBayTimes)
  • Motorist Crashes into NoPa Apartment (Hoodline)
  • Delays in Helping Mentally Ill off the Streets (SFChron)
  • Schools Prep to Reopen, Concerns About COVID in Kids (EastBayTimes)
  • Results in Counties that Re-Opened with Precautions (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

