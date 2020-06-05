Today’s Headlines
- BART Director Lateefah Simon (KQED)
- Cities Retool to Lure Riders Back to Transit (Axios)
- Essential Workers Left with Few to No Commute Options (OneZero)
- Curfews End in Several Bay Area Locations (SFGate, Berkeleyside)
- Woman Who Protested on Horseback (SFChron)
- Efforts to Redirect PD Funds to Black Community (SFGate, SFExaminer)
- Presidio Slow Streets (CBSBayArea)
- Motorist Crashes into Oakland Pedestrian (EastBayTimes)
- Motorist Crashes into NoPa Apartment (Hoodline)
- Delays in Helping Mentally Ill off the Streets (SFChron)
- Schools Prep to Reopen, Concerns About COVID in Kids (EastBayTimes)
- Results in Counties that Re-Opened with Precautions (SFGate)
