  • Supes Strike Deal to Halt Fare Increases (SFExaminer)
  • BART Tests New Fare Gates (SFGate)
  • More on Police Union Tweet to Muni (SFChronSFGateSFExaminer)
  • How Virus will Change How People Get to Work (Fox)
  • Oakland Police on Protests (SFChron)
  • Voters Prefer Progressive Transportation Funding (NextCity)
  • Telegraph Finally Getting Repaved (SFGate)
  • Berkeley Wanted Slow Streets (Berkeleyside)
  • Zero Data Argument Against Vision Zero (MercNews)
  • Pedal Revolution Shutters (Hoodline)
  • Boarded Up Businesses as Canvasses (Curbed)
  • Commentary: On Defunding the Police (SFChron)

