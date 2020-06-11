Today’s Headlines
- Supes Strike Deal to Halt Fare Increases (SFExaminer)
- BART Tests New Fare Gates (SFGate)
- More on Police Union Tweet to Muni (SFChron, SFGate, SFExaminer)
- How Virus will Change How People Get to Work (Fox)
- Oakland Police on Protests (SFChron)
- Voters Prefer Progressive Transportation Funding (NextCity)
- Telegraph Finally Getting Repaved (SFGate)
- Berkeley Wanted Slow Streets (Berkeleyside)
- Zero Data Argument Against Vision Zero (MercNews)
- Pedal Revolution Shutters (Hoodline)
- Boarded Up Businesses as Canvasses (Curbed)
- Commentary: On Defunding the Police (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
