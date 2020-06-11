Today’s Headlines

Supes Strike Deal to Halt Fare Increases (SFExaminer)

BART Tests New Fare Gates (SFGate)

More on Police Union Tweet to Muni (SFChron, SFGate, SFExaminer)

How Virus will Change How People Get to Work (Fox)

Oakland Police on Protests (SFChron)

Voters Prefer Progressive Transportation Funding (NextCity)

Telegraph Finally Getting Repaved (SFGate)

Berkeley Wanted Slow Streets (Berkeleyside)

Zero Data Argument Against Vision Zero (MercNews)

Pedal Revolution Shutters (Hoodline)

Boarded Up Businesses as Canvasses (Curbed)

Commentary: On Defunding the Police (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?