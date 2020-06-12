Today’s Headlines

Berryessa BART Opens Tomorrow (CBSLocal)

On BART’s Arrival in the South Bay (BizTimes)

Push to Name BART Station After Mayor (SanJoseSpotlight)

More on BART’s New Fare Gates (SFChron)

BART Director Accused of Racism (SFGate)

Feds Award BART and VTA for Mixed Use Planning (CBSLocal, SFNews)

Chief Scott Respects SFMTA Decision (CBSLocal)

Bay Area Traffic Was Cut in Half (ABCBayArea)

Have Bikes Been Treated as Essential? (VeloNews)

Pink Triangle to Light Up (SFExaminer)

Overnight “Corona Cycleways” of Paris (SFGate)

Top Ten Hikes During Shelter in Place (SFChron)

