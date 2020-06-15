Today’s Headlines

Law Would Fast Track Transit (SFChron)

More on BART Board Accusations of Racism (SFChron)

More on BART to San Jose (EastBayTimes)

Protesters Shut Down Bay Bridge (SFExaminer, EastBayTimes)

More on BLM Painted on the Streets (KQED, Hoodline)

Police Unions Call for Removal of Racist Officers (MarinIJ)

Berkeley Plans more Reopening (Berkeleyside)

Some Outdoor Dining Returns (SFExaminer)

Berkeley’s Redlining History (Berkeleyside)

How to Protest But Remain Safe (MarinIJ)

California COVID Case Total Rising (EastBayTimes)

Some Offices to Reopen (SFChron)

