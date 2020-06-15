Today’s Headlines
- Law Would Fast Track Transit (SFChron)
- More on BART Board Accusations of Racism (SFChron)
- More on BART to San Jose (EastBayTimes)
- Protesters Shut Down Bay Bridge (SFExaminer, EastBayTimes)
- More on BLM Painted on the Streets (KQED, Hoodline)
- Police Unions Call for Removal of Racist Officers (MarinIJ)
- Berkeley Plans more Reopening (Berkeleyside)
- Some Outdoor Dining Returns (SFExaminer)
- Berkeley’s Redlining History (Berkeleyside)
- How to Protest But Remain Safe (MarinIJ)
- California COVID Case Total Rising (EastBayTimes)
- Some Offices to Reopen (SFChron)
