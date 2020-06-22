This Week: Rents, Anti-Racist Urbanism, Board Meeting
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all in-person events have been cancelled. Here is a list of online/webinar events this week.
- Tuesday How to Keep Rents Affordable. Approximately 280,000 low-income households across the Bay Area live in unsubsidized housing at risk of becoming unaffordable due to rent increases. What can policymakers do to help stabilize housing costs for these families in order to keep them housed? SPUR discusses. Tuesday, June 23, 12:30 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Tuesday Making Urbanism Anti-Racist. How should planners, advocates, public officials and urbanists advance the cause of racial justice? Join YIMBY Action for a conversation with Warren Logan, Policy Director of Mobility and Interagency Relations, City of Oakland. Tuesday, June 23, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Tuesday Bicycle Coalition Board Meeting. SF Bicycle Coalition members are invited to attend all board meetings. Tuesday, June 23, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Wednesday Bike Theft Prevention. Learn how to protect your bike from theft. Wednesday, June 24, 7-8 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Thursday Writing Fiction in an Unbelievable World. If our world already seems to borrow heavily from fiction tropes, what’s left for writers to mine for their work? Join a panel of best-selling novelists as they discuss what it takes to craft compelling stories. Thursday, June 25, 5 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Sunday Urban Cycling. Learn basic rules of the road, how to equip your bicycle, fit your helmet, avoid bike theft, ride after dark, etc. Sunday, June 28, 12-2 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.