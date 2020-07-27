This Week: Caltrain, SFBC Board, Cycle Superhighways
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most in-person events have been cancelled. Here is a list of online/webinar events this week.
- Tuesday SF Board of Supervisors Considers Caltrain Tax. At the full board meeting, the Board of Supervisors will decide whether or not to approve an amended 1/8-cent sales tax for the November ballot to fund Caltrain. Watch SF Cable Channel 26. Watch www.sfgovtv.org. PUBLIC COMMENT CALL-IN: 415-655-0001/ Meeting ID: 146 626 3696 #. Tuesday, July 28, item is scheduled to be discussed at 3 p.m.
- Tuesday SFBC Board Meeting. SF Bicycle Coalition members are invited to attend all board meetings. Tuesday, July 28, 6:30 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Wednesday Cycling Superhighways. The Copenhagen metro region has nearly 300 miles of cycling “superhighways,” protected commuter bike lanes that connect the Danish capital to outlying cities and towns. Could a similar network work in the Bay Area? Join SPUR for a discussion. Wed., July 29, 10 a.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Wednesday Learning from Toronto. Toronto has the largest concentration of cranes in any North American city. To help accommodate this massive growth, it has undertaken a number of urban design projects. Find out what they’re doing. Wed., July 29, 5 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Wednesday Biking at Night. Learn how to bike safely after dark with the experts at Bike East Bay. Wed., July 29, 7 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Thursday The Future of Muni. Join SF Transit Riders for a discussion about the current state and future of transit in San Francisco with SFMTA Director Jeff Tumlin. Thursday, July 30, 5:30 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.