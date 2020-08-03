This Week: Bike Lanes & Racism, Bike Friendly Driving, Future Office
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most in-person events have been cancelled. Here is a list of online/webinar events this week.
- Monday/Tonight! Bike Lanes, Gentrification and Anti-Blackness. This S.F. Bicycle Coalition panel will discuss how racism manifests in the biking community and in urban planning practices in the Bay Area. Monday/Tonight! Aug. 3, 5-6 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Wednesday Bike-Friendly Driving. At this Bike East Bay class learn about bike safety from a driver perspective. Wed., Aug. 5, 7-8 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Thursday New Future of the Office. How has COVID-19 changed how designers and companies look at office functionality? And what lasting impacts will these changes have on real estate, the labor market and the economy? Hear from a panel of experts at this SPUR event. Thursday, Aug. 6, 12:30 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Thursday Biking with Children. Register with the SFBC to learn about cycling options for kids and parents. Thursday, Aug. 6, 4-5:30 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Thursday City Trivia Night. Bring your own team of six or join up with other urbanists at this SPUR event. Thursday, Aug. 6, 5 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Friday Women & Non Binary Bike/Coffee Club. Find community, talk about bikes, and share biking tips. Friday, Aug. 7, 8-9 a.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Sunday Urban Cycling 101. Learn basic rules of the road, how to equip your bicycle, fit your helmet, avoid bike theft, ride after dark, and prevent common crashes. Sunday, Aug. 9, 6-8 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.