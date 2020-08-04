Today’s Headlines
- Last Recession’s Warning to Transit (CityLab)
- Fire Causes Major BART Delays (SFChron)
- Tenderloin’s Jones Street to Get More People Space (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Dolores Park as Horror Story (SFGate)
- Motorist/Skateboarder Collision (SFExaminer)
- The Pod Problem (EastBayTimes)
- Corner Stores Step Up (Berkeleyside)
- Commentary: California Needs a Climate Crisis Action Plan (SFChron)
- Commentary: Shunning Transit in Time of COVID (SonomaNews)
- Commentary: Congress Must Act to Save Transit (theProgressive)
- Commentary: Find a Caltrain Compromise (EastBayTimes)
