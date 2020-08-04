Today’s Headlines

Last Recession’s Warning to Transit (CityLab)

Fire Causes Major BART Delays (SFChron)

Tenderloin’s Jones Street to Get More People Space (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Dolores Park as Horror Story (SFGate)

Motorist/Skateboarder Collision (SFExaminer)

The Pod Problem (EastBayTimes)

Corner Stores Step Up (Berkeleyside)

Commentary: California Needs a Climate Crisis Action Plan (SFChron)

Commentary: Shunning Transit in Time of COVID (SonomaNews)

Commentary: Congress Must Act to Save Transit (theProgressive)

Commentary: Find a Caltrain Compromise (EastBayTimes)

