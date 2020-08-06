Today’s Headlines

Public Transportation Officials Plead for Funds (SFExaminer, SFBay)

More on Caltrain Save (SFExaminer, SFGate, CBSLocal)

Sea Level Rise Will Choke Transportation (SFChron)

SFFD Jams Plans for Dining on 18th in Castro (BayAreaReporter)

Some KONO Merchants Still Hate Telegraph Safety Project (CBSLocal)

Bay Trail’s Newest Segment (Berkeleyside)

Suit to Stop Howard Terminal Ballpark (EastBayTimes)

Housing Getting Approved (SFChron)

More Musk Tunnel Hype (SFGate)

Commentary: Are there New Racist Housing Covenants? (SFChron)

Commentary: We Must Return to Shelter in Place (SFChron)

