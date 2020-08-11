Update with SFMTA Director Jeffrey Tumlin SFMTA director checks in on where things stand in this ongoing, forced transit experiment that is the year 2020

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

Muni rail service will resume on August 22. As previously reported, it’s going to look a whole lot different, with the L, K and J Church trains banished from the subway tunnels, which will be reserved for two-car M and N trains and two-to-three-car West Portal shuttles to Embarcadero. Meanwhile, the agency is collecting data on its newly consolidated bus services, and selectively restoring and adjusting some of the lines it had suspended earlier this year because of COVID.

Streetsblog has regularly checked in for updates on what’s going on with changes in Muni service, ‘slow streets,’ and other COVID emergency measures, with Director Jeffrey Tumlin. This time Streetsblog’s friends at KALW did it for us Monday evening, with an in-depth interview on its show City Visions, hosted by Ethan Elkind. Check it out on the City Visions page or click on the sound link below for the latest on how this forced experiment, operating a transit system in the midst of a deadly pandemic, is proceeding.