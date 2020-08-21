Today’s Headlines

Updates on Air Quality (SFGate)

COVID + Smoke = Respiratory Catastrophe (SFChron, CapitolPublicRadio)

Uber/Lyft Get Reprieve (CBSLocal)

Transportation Pods? (SFChron)

Lawsuits Against Lime and Bird Scooters (WashPost)

COVID’s Impact on Autonomous Vehicle Development (JDSupra)

More on Transit’s COVID Safety Plan (CBSLocal, PleasantonWeekly)

Motorist Kills Cyclists in East Palo Alto (Almanac)

School Bus Drivers to Lose Wages, Healthcare (SFExaminer)

