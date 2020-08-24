This Week: Missing Middle, Big Projects, 19 Polk
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most in-person events have been canceled. Here is a list of online/webinar events this week (and the occasional outdoor, in-person event).
- Tuesday Developing for the Missing Middle. Is it time to build housing for those who can’t afford market-rate housing but don’t qualify for affordable housing? How do we create housing for those in the “missing middle”? Join SPUR for a discussion. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 12:30 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Tuesday Designing for Big Projects. The Pier 70, Mission Rock and the Potrero Power Station projects are using design standards and guidelines to help determine open spaces and the composition of buildings. Join SPUR for a discussion of how these documents work. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 5 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Tuesday 19 Polk Emergency Transit Lanes. Temporary emergency transit lanes will be implemented on 7th and 8th streets in the South of Market neighborhood, critical corridors for the 19 Polk as it makes its way through downtown traffic. Comment on the plan. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 5:30 p.m. Link here to join virtual meeting.
- Wednesday Bike Theft Prevention. Join this Bike East Bay class to learn how to protect your bike from theft, covering topics such as locking techniques, secure parking options, and bike registration. Wednesday, Aug. 27, 7-8 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Saturday Smart City Cycling: Road Practice. Go on a guided group ride with SFBC to practice street-riding skills on increasingly high-volume streets. Participants must register in advance. Saturday, Aug. 29, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Arguello Boulevard and Lincoln Way, S.F.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.