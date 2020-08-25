Today’s Headlines

Muni Rail Shuts Down Again (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Cities Fight to Save Public Transit (Reuters)

We Need to Talk about School Transportation (Citylab)

More on ‘Healthy’ Transit Plan (ProgressiveRailroading)

‘Unhealthy’ Air in the East Bay (Berkeleyside)

The Worst Places to Breathe (SFChron)

Three Pedestrians Killed Since June (SFBay)

The Pandemic for Children (SFChron)

When is Enough Enough in the Bay Area? (SFChron)

Commentary: The Least California can do for Renters (SFChron)

Commentary: A Reminder of Mother Nature’s Power (MarinIJ)

