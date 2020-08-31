Today’s Headlines

San Francisco Transit in the Pandemic (WBUR)

Most Berkeley Buses Won’t run Due to COVID Cleaning (Berkeleyside, KQED)

Muni Driver Crashes into Parked Cars (SFChron, KPIX5, NBCBayArea)

Did Pandemic Wipe out Google Transit Village? (MercNews)

East Bay TOD Pushes Ahead (BizTimes)

Pinterest Cancels Lease Due to ‘Work from Home’ (SFChron)

Downtown Businesses Suffer (SFChron)

Businesses Open Just in Time for Wildfire Smoke (SFChron)

Oakland Email on Jacob Blake Protests (OaklandNews)

S.F. Considers 33 Gough Street for Navigation Site (Hoodline)

Commentary: Teachers Still Need Housing (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?