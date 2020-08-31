Today’s Headlines

  • San Francisco Transit in the Pandemic (WBUR)
  • Most Berkeley Buses Won’t run Due to COVID Cleaning (Berkeleyside, KQED)
  • Muni Driver Crashes into Parked Cars (SFChronKPIX5NBCBayArea)
  • Did Pandemic Wipe out Google Transit Village? (MercNews)
  • East Bay TOD Pushes Ahead (BizTimes)
  • Pinterest Cancels Lease Due to ‘Work from Home’ (SFChron)
  • Downtown Businesses Suffer (SFChron)
  • Businesses Open Just in Time for Wildfire Smoke (SFChron)
  • Oakland Email on Jacob Blake Protests (OaklandNews)
  • S.F. Considers 33 Gough Street for Navigation Site (Hoodline)
  • Commentary: Teachers Still Need Housing (SFExaminer)

