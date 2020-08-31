Today’s Headlines
- San Francisco Transit in the Pandemic (WBUR)
- Most Berkeley Buses Won’t run Due to COVID Cleaning (Berkeleyside, KQED)
- Muni Driver Crashes into Parked Cars (SFChron, KPIX5, NBCBayArea)
- Did Pandemic Wipe out Google Transit Village? (MercNews)
- East Bay TOD Pushes Ahead (BizTimes)
- Pinterest Cancels Lease Due to ‘Work from Home’ (SFChron)
- Downtown Businesses Suffer (SFChron)
- Businesses Open Just in Time for Wildfire Smoke (SFChron)
- Oakland Email on Jacob Blake Protests (OaklandNews)
- S.F. Considers 33 Gough Street for Navigation Site (Hoodline)
- Commentary: Teachers Still Need Housing (SFExaminer)
