Today’s Headlines

Bill to Fast Track Transit Projects Clears Legislature (SFChron)

New Scooters in San Francisco (SFExaminer, BizTimes)

Oakland Climate Equity Plan (SFPublicPress)

Bill to Hold Individual Cops Responsible for their Actions Fails (SFChron)

Confusing Public Health Orders (SFChron)

Indoor Malls Open (SFChron)

Coronavirus Cases Drop, Stabilize in Bay Area (SFChron)

Pleasanton Readies Tree Removal (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: What’s Next for MegaCities? (ProjectSyndicate)

Commentary: Climate Change is Now (SFChron)

Commentary: Don’t Throw School Bus Drivers Under the Bus (WorkersWorld)

