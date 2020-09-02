Today’s Headlines

Muni Rail Won’t Open Until Next Year? (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Ashby, North Berkeley Top List of BART Stations to get Housing (Berkeleyside)

S.F. City Employees Caught Speeding (SFChron)

Fremont Preps for More Bike Lane Upgrades (MercNews)

No Music in the Park (SFChron)

Keep it Small, Keep it Outside on Labor Day (SFGate)

Are Crowded Beaches Safe (SFChron)

Water and Sewer Replacement at Haight and Fillmore (Hoodline)

East Bay Cyclist with Old Camera (SFChron)

Commentary: Seeking Environmental Justice in the Bayview (SFExaminer)

Commentary: S.F.’s Bohemian Roots (SFGate)

Commentary: The Fight Against White Supremacy in Our Streets (SFChron)

