Today’s Headlines

Half of BART Police Use-of-Force Cases Against Black Men (SFChron)

More on Potential Golden Gate Bus and Ferry Layoffs (CBSLocal)

Big Transit Village May Come to Downtown San Jose (MercNews)

Return of the Scooter (SFExaminer)

San Carlos ‘Open Streets’ Program Extended (DailyJournal)

Six Months of Surreal Living (SFChron)

Bay Area Homes Still Crazy Expensive (SFChron)

Veterans Housing Project on Treasure Island (SFChron)

Will the Clean Air Last? (SFChron)

More on Potential Sideshow Penalties (SFBay)

Alemany Market to Become Pop-up Drive-in (Hoodline)

NY Bus Driver Knocked Out for Telling Rider to Wear Mask (NYTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Barring any breaking news, Streetsblog San Francisco is taking the afternoon off. Shanah Tovah to all those celebrating today.