Today’s Headlines

  • HR Manager Resigns over SFMTA Employee Scandal (SFChron)
  • VTA Could Cut Service to 1980s Levels (EastBayTimes)
  • Police Want Help ID’ing Injured Cyclist (CBSLocal)
  • Oakland Bars Embrace ‘Flex Streets’ (Berkeleyside)
  • Climbing S.F.’s Staircases (SFChron)
  • A Month of Awful Air (SFChron)
  • Dogpatch Paddle Club Breaks in New Park (Hoodline)
  • S.F. Has Low COVID Death Rate for a Major U.S. City (SFGate)
  • Bay Area’s Small Biz Crisis (EastBayTimes)
  • Are Patrons Ready to Resume Indoor Services? (SFWeekly)
  • Dumb Cartoon about SMART Train (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: Supes Still Blocking Housing (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?