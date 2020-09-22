Today’s Headlines

HR Manager Resigns over SFMTA Employee Scandal (SFChron)

VTA Could Cut Service to 1980s Levels (EastBayTimes)

Police Want Help ID’ing Injured Cyclist (CBSLocal)

Oakland Bars Embrace ‘Flex Streets’ (Berkeleyside)

Climbing S.F.’s Staircases (SFChron)

A Month of Awful Air (SFChron)

Dogpatch Paddle Club Breaks in New Park (Hoodline)

S.F. Has Low COVID Death Rate for a Major U.S. City (SFGate)

Bay Area’s Small Biz Crisis (EastBayTimes)

Are Patrons Ready to Resume Indoor Services? (SFWeekly)

Dumb Cartoon about SMART Train (MarinIJ)

Commentary: Supes Still Blocking Housing (SFExaminer)

