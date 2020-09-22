Today’s Headlines
- HR Manager Resigns over SFMTA Employee Scandal (SFChron)
- VTA Could Cut Service to 1980s Levels (EastBayTimes)
- Police Want Help ID’ing Injured Cyclist (CBSLocal)
- Oakland Bars Embrace ‘Flex Streets’ (Berkeleyside)
- Climbing S.F.’s Staircases (SFChron)
- A Month of Awful Air (SFChron)
- Dogpatch Paddle Club Breaks in New Park (Hoodline)
- S.F. Has Low COVID Death Rate for a Major U.S. City (SFGate)
- Bay Area’s Small Biz Crisis (EastBayTimes)
- Are Patrons Ready to Resume Indoor Services? (SFWeekly)
- Dumb Cartoon about SMART Train (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: Supes Still Blocking Housing (SFExaminer)
