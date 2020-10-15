Today’s Headlines

Traffic Carnage Continues (SFExaminer)

Cyclist Dies After Being Hit by Impatient Motorist (SFGate)

S.F., S.J. Mayors Oppose Work-from-Home Mandate (SFExaminer, BizTimes)

Rules for S.F.’s Newly Reopened Playgrounds (SFChron1, SFChron2, NBCBayArea)

Transit, Housing, and Berkeley City Council Debate (Berkeleyside)

More on Cutting Off Treasure Island Bike Connection (KTVU)

U.S. Cities Less Walkable than International Counterparts, S.F. is Exception (SmartCities)

Examiner List Endorsements (SFExaminer)

Challenges Continue to Regional Measure 3 Toll Increase (SFChron)

Photo Book Celebrates Chinatown History (Hoodline)

Texas’s Higher COVID Rates vs. California and Effects of Policy (SFChron)

Commentary: Keep Climate Restoration Going (SFExaminer)

