Today’s Headlines
- Traffic Carnage Continues (SFExaminer)
- Cyclist Dies After Being Hit by Impatient Motorist (SFGate)
- S.F., S.J. Mayors Oppose Work-from-Home Mandate (SFExaminer, BizTimes)
- Rules for S.F.’s Newly Reopened Playgrounds (SFChron1, SFChron2, NBCBayArea)
- Transit, Housing, and Berkeley City Council Debate (Berkeleyside)
- More on Cutting Off Treasure Island Bike Connection (KTVU)
- U.S. Cities Less Walkable than International Counterparts, S.F. is Exception (SmartCities)
- Examiner List Endorsements (SFExaminer)
- Challenges Continue to Regional Measure 3 Toll Increase (SFChron)
- Photo Book Celebrates Chinatown History (Hoodline)
- Texas’s Higher COVID Rates vs. California and Effects of Policy (SFChron)
- Commentary: Keep Climate Restoration Going (SFExaminer)
