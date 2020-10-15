Today’s Headlines

  • Traffic Carnage Continues (SFExaminer)
  • Cyclist Dies After Being Hit by Impatient Motorist (SFGate)
  • S.F., S.J. Mayors Oppose Work-from-Home Mandate (SFExaminerBizTimes)
  • Rules for S.F.’s Newly Reopened Playgrounds (SFChron1SFChron2, NBCBayArea)
  • Transit, Housing, and Berkeley City Council Debate (Berkeleyside)
  • More on Cutting Off Treasure Island Bike Connection (KTVU)
  • U.S. Cities Less Walkable than International Counterparts, S.F. is Exception (SmartCities)
  • Examiner List Endorsements (SFExaminer)
  • Challenges Continue to Regional Measure 3 Toll Increase (SFChron)
  • Photo Book Celebrates Chinatown History (Hoodline)
  • Texas’s Higher COVID Rates vs. California and Effects of Policy (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Keep Climate Restoration Going (SFExaminer)

