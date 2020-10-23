Today’s Headlines

BART Cuts Coming? (SFChron)

BART Adds Social Work/Ambassadors (SFChron)

Injuries Down, but Death Rate Still High on S.F. Streets (SFChron)

More on Affordable Housing by Balboa Park Station (SFNews)

Bikeway Connector in Marin (MarinIJ)

More on Park Near Bay Bridge Toll Plaza (SFExaminer)

Bay Area’s Growth Plan Eyes Silicon Valley (Almanac)

Walnut Creek Approves Transportation Plan (EastBayTimes)

Will Shift to Remote Work Reverse? (SFBizTimes)

Damaged Muni Bus Part of Movie (SFChron, SFExaminer)

S.F.’s Newest Attraction (SFGate)

Commentary: Caltrain Measure Critical to Climate Goals (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?