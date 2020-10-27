Today’s Headlines

Supes Push for More Red Light Cameras (SFBay)

More on ‘Shared Spaces’ Extension (SFExaminer)

Richard Nixon’s BART Car (SFChron)

More Details on Vegas Extension of HSR (ReviewJournal)

Oakley’s New Amtrak Station Breaks Ground (EastBayTimes)

Bay Area Dodges Another Round of Fires (EastBayTimes)

Crane Cove Park in the Mission (SFGate)

More Housing in South S.F. (DailyJournal)

San Jose Mixed Use Pushes Ahead (MercNews)

Affordable Housing Development in Castro Valley (EastBayTimes)

Say Goodbye to the Coca Cola Sign (SFGate, SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?