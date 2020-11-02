This Week: Prop. 15, Election Day, Election Results Roundup
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most in-person events have been canceled. Here is a list of (mostly) online/webinar events this week.
- Monday/today! Prop. 15 Phone Bank with Bike East Bay. By reforming commercial property tax rates, Prop 15 will provide billions of needed dollars for schools, public transit, parks, and city services statewide. Crucially, Prop 15 will also help close the budget gap from COVID-19 that is threatening AC Transit service. Join Bike East Bay staff and volunteers to phone bank for Yes on 15. Monday/today! 5:30-8:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Tuesday OMG it’s finally election day. Vote!
- Wednesday Post Election Day Roundup. Political analysts and pollsters Alex Clemens and David Latterman join SPUR to go over the results of the election, including the Caltrain measure, Prop. 15, etc. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 12:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Light up the Night. Join Bike Coalition volunteers and help hand out headlights to cyclists who need them. Thursday, Nov. 5, 5:30-7:30 p.m., SF Bicycle Coalition, 1720 Market Street, S.F.
- Friday Women & Non-Binary Bike/Coffee Club. Women & Non-Binary Bike SF Coffee Club is a place to find community, talk about bikes, and share biking tips. Friday, Nov. 6, 8-9 a.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Sunday Freedom from Training Wheels. This Bicycle Coalition class is for children ages 2-5. They will have pedal bikes, balance bikes, and helmets available for your little one to use (and they will be sanitizing them between students). If you have your own, feel free to bring it. Sunday, Nov. 8 (note time slots go from 9:30 am-3:30 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, you must register in advance).
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.