Eyes on the Street: Township Commons Park is Great – Just Don’t Bike to It Oakland welcomes a new park to Brooklyn Basin. But bike access was completely whiffed

What was once a derelict Oakland pier is now a sprawling, beautiful waterfront park. From this week’s announcement of the opening of Township Commons, a new park in the Brooklyn Basin development:

The first of five public parks planned for the neighborhood, Township Commons sits alongside the Oakland Estuary with picturesque water views to Alameda and San Francisco. Situated adjacent to the beautifully restored 9th Avenue Terminal building, the park provides expansive outdoor space for visitors, neighbors, and residents to enjoy.

“Township Commons is the centerpiece of the new and growing Brooklyn Basin neighborhood and provides a beautiful new community amenity. The space is designed to accommodate small gatherings, performances by local musicians and artists, and other community activities, which we plan to offer when it is safe to do so,” added Michael Ghielmetti, founder of Signature Development Group, the company that developed Brooklyn Basin’s master plan, in a prepared statement.

The San Francisco Chronicle‘s urban design critic, John King, did a great review, in which he called the park “…a startling act of urban reinvention that, with time, should pull people from across the city to an area that until now has been off the map.”

Design-wise, King is absolutely right. But as to pulling people in from across the city? Sure, if they’re very brave and confident cyclists–or if they drive a car.

The park is part of a development that was sold as green and accessible by bike.

As Streetsblog pointed out before heavy construction began, it isn’t.

The construction of Brooklyn Basin included a complete redo of the portion of the Oakland Embarcadero that connects it to the rest of Oakland and, importantly, the nearby Lake Merritt BART station. After years of work, the street got new sidewalks, plantings, drainage, and pavement. But the “bike lanes” they added are just standard, retrograde gutter-pan stripes, with the usual, predictable results: despite all the parking lots, parking lanes, and structures for parking readily available just a few feet away in Brooklyn Basin, the “bike lane” was completely blocked this morning by parked cars, as seen below:

The Oakland Embarcadero rebuild was a screamingly obvious opportunity to add a wide, separated, two-way curb-height bike facility to the right of those plantings. For money that would have amounted to a rounding era, they could have built a bike path that could be safely used by novice cyclists, children, and the spandex-clad, two-wheel road warriors alike.

Instead, Bike East Bay was forced to expend precious advocacy energy just trying to get some painted buffers and intersection treatments. That helped, but at the end of the day, it’s still just paint. Cyclists are left jockeying for position with illegally parked cars, big rigs, and panel vans, as seen below:

It would have been so easy to do better. Frankly, the city of Oakland and the developers of this project should be ashamed. They’ve constructed yet another destination and housing development that is designed with the motor vehicle as the primary mode of access.

As the Chronicle covered, the park is truly lovely once one gets to it. It’s even a nice place to tootle around on a bike once inside. But if you want to enjoy it with your family, be sure to pack your kids and your bikes into a nice big SUV for the trip there. Don’t worry, you won’t have any trouble finding parking inside this supposedly “green” development.

Note: The San Francisco Chronicle’s John King told Streetsblog he biked to the park through Oakland to do his story, but he finds riding the Embarcadero so nerve-wracking that he rode its sidewalk on the way back.

More photos below: