Eyes on the Street: Township Commons Park is Great – Just Don’t Bike to It

Oakland welcomes a new park to Brooklyn Basin. But bike access was completely whiffed

'Township Commons,' Oakland's newest park, is open. But bike access is lackluster. Photos: Streetsblog/Rudick
'Township Commons,' Oakland's newest park, is open. But bike access is lackluster. Photos: Streetsblog/Rudick

What was once a derelict Oakland pier is now a sprawling, beautiful waterfront park. From this week’s announcement of the opening of Township Commons, a new park in the Brooklyn Basin development:

The first of five public parks planned for the neighborhood, Township Commons sits alongside the Oakland Estuary with picturesque water views to Alameda and San Francisco. Situated adjacent to the beautifully restored 9th Avenue Terminal building, the park provides expansive outdoor space for visitors, neighbors, and residents to enjoy.

“Township Commons is the centerpiece of the new and growing Brooklyn Basin neighborhood and provides a beautiful new community amenity. The space is designed to accommodate small gatherings, performances by local musicians and artists, and other community activities, which we plan to offer when it is safe to do so,” added Michael Ghielmetti, founder of Signature Development Group, the company that developed Brooklyn Basin’s master plan, in a prepared statement.

The San Francisco Chronicle‘s urban design critic, John King, did a great review, in which he called the park “…a startling act of urban reinvention that, with time, should pull people from across the city to an area that until now has been off the map.”

Design-wise, King is absolutely right. But as to pulling people in from across the city? Sure, if they’re very brave and confident cyclists–or if they drive a car.

The park is part of a development that was sold as green and accessible by bike.

As Streetsblog pointed out before heavy construction began, it isn’t.

A cyclist exploring the new park, riding past the vast parking lots
A cyclist exploring the new park, riding past the vast amounts of parking

The construction of Brooklyn Basin included a complete redo of the portion of the Oakland Embarcadero that connects it to the rest of Oakland and, importantly, the nearby Lake Merritt BART station. After years of work, the street got new sidewalks, plantings, drainage, and pavement. But the “bike lanes” they added are just standard, retrograde gutter-pan stripes, with the usual, predictable results: despite all the parking lots, parking lanes, and structures for parking readily available just a few feet away in Brooklyn Basin, the “bike lane” was completely blocked this morning by parked cars, as seen below:

Yet another striped parking lane
Yes, that’s supposed to be a bike lane, with clear markings under those cars and clear “no parking any time” signs

The Oakland Embarcadero rebuild was a screamingly obvious opportunity to add a wide, separated, two-way curb-height bike facility to the right of those plantings. For money that would have amounted to a rounding era, they could have built a bike path that could be safely used by novice cyclists, children, and the spandex-clad, two-wheel road warriors alike.

Instead, Bike East Bay was forced to expend precious advocacy energy just trying to get some painted buffers and intersection treatments. That helped, but at the end of the day, it’s still just paint. Cyclists are left jockeying for position with illegally parked cars, big rigs, and panel vans, as seen below:

One of the "mixing zone" intersections just outside of the Brooklyn Basin development, with cars driving illegally on the bike lane
One of the “mixing zone” intersections just outside of the Brooklyn Basin development, with motorists ignoring yield signs and driving illegally on the bike lane

It would have been so easy to do better. Frankly, the city of Oakland and the developers of this project should be ashamed. They’ve constructed yet another destination and housing development that is designed with the motor vehicle as the primary mode of access.

A cyclist, perhaps too intimidated by the heavy traffic and blocked bike lanes, walking his bike outside of Brookyn Basin
A cyclist, perhaps too intimidated by the heavy traffic and blocked bike lanes, walking his bike outside of Brooklyn Basin

As the Chronicle covered, the park is truly lovely once one gets to it. It’s even a nice place to tootle around on a bike once inside. But if you want to enjoy it with your family, be sure to pack your kids and your bikes into a nice big SUV for the trip there. Don’t worry, you won’t have any trouble finding parking inside this supposedly “green” development.

Note: The San Francisco Chronicle’s John King told Streetsblog he biked to the park through Oakland to do his story, but he finds riding the Embarcadero so nerve-wracking that he rode its sidewalk on the way back.

More photos below:

IMG_20201120_123115
Nice bike path… once inside the park

IMG_20201120_122236 IMG_20201120_122251 IMG_20201120_122254 IMG_20201120_122338 IMG_20201120_122439 IMG_20201120_122458 IMG_20201120_122702 IMG_20201120_122748

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

SPUR Talk: Developing the Oakland Waterfront

By Roger Rudick |
SPUR hosted a lunchtime forum today at its Oakland location to discuss the $1.5 billion Brooklyn Basin development. The panel, which was moderated by SPUR’s Oakland director Robert Ogilvie, included Mike Ghielmetti of Signature Development Group, Matt Franklin of MidPen Housing, and Patricia Kernighan, who represented District 2 of Oakland during the authorization phase of […]
sblog_calendar_cookie

This Week: Bicycle Advisory Committee, Affordable Transit, Cut Off by the Freeway

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Monday tonight! San Francisco Bicycle Advisory Committee. The committee meets to consider bicycle transportation projects and policies to make recommendations to the Board of Supervisors, the Municipal Transportation Agency, the County Transportation Authority, the San Francisco Police Department, and other City and County of San Francisco agencies. Mon., tonight! May […]

This Week: Emervyille Bike and Ped, BART Board Candidates, Brooklyn Basin

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Monday tonight! Emeryville Bike Ped Advisory Subcommittee Meeting: Bay Trail freeway ramp crossing. Regular every-other-month meeting of the Emeryville Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Subcommittee, which reviews city bikeway/development plans and advises staff on funding/planning proposals. The agenda for this meeting includes a discussion about improving the Bay […]
sblog_calendar_cookie

This Week: Lower Haight Merchants, Affordable Housing in Oakland, Car-Free Twin Peaks

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Monday/tonight! Lower Haight Merchants & Neighbors Association Meeting. Want to get more involved in your Lower Haight neighborhood? Have concerns about the proposed removal of a Ford GoBike station at Pierce and Haight? Come to the monthly community meeting for the Lower Haight Merchants & Neighbors Association (LoHaMNA) […]