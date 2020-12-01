Today’s Headlines

SFMTA Budget Crisis Grows (SFExaminer, KQED)

Workers Head Back into Twin Peaks Tunnel (SFBay)

Stimulus Needed for Transit (Newsweek)

‘Drastic’ Shelter in Place Coming (SFExaminer, EastBayTimes, Hoodline)

Genentech to Expand its Campus (DailyJournal)

More on S.F.’s Curfew (SFChron)

Parklets Designed for Free (SFChron)

Dolores Park as Indigenous Cultural District (SFExaminer)

Implications of High-End Real Estate Decline (SFExaminer)

SFPUC Chief Charged (SFChron)

Barack Obama Boulevard in San Jose? (EastBayTimes)

