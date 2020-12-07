Today’s Headlines

Advocates Ramp up Push for Rational Transit Fares (SFExaminer)

Riding the Ferry During the Pandemic (SFGate)

Transit Faces Huge Cuts Nationwide (NYTimes)

State $ for Transit and Street Improvements (MassTransit, RailwayAge)

SMART Train Holiday Toy Drive (MarinIJ)

And the Road Widening Boondoggles Continue (EastBayTimes)

Risk of Mass Evictions (EastBayTimes)

Bay Area Panic Buying (SFChron)

S.F. Businesses and the New Lockdown (SFGate)

Berkeley Reacts to Latest Outdoor Dining Ban (Berkeleyside)

Letter: Don’t Shutter LRT Service (SFChron)

Letter: Transit Oriented Development Solution for Housing (SFChron)

