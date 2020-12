Today’s Headlines

Push for Tenderloin at 20 mph (SFExaminer)

Breed Asks for Budget Cuts (SFExaminer)

ICU Capacity Triggers Stay-at-Home Order (SFGate)

S.F. Chinatown Pleas For Financial Aid (SFChron)

Golden Gate Ferris Wheel May Remain (SFExaminer)

Ode to the Albany Bulb (SFGate)

Berkeley Re-imagines Policing (Berkeleyside)

Driver who Killed Five Cyclists Was on Meth (EastBayTimes)

Homeless Families Moving into Oakland Dorm (SFChron)

SF LGBTQ Leaders React to Buttigieg’s Nomination (SFGate)

Musicians Now Allowed at Farmer’s Markets (SFGate)

Commentary: Commuting Lessons from the Pandemic (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?