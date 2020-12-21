Today’s Headlines

J-Church is Back (SFExaminer)

Ferries May Cease to Angel Island, Tiburon (SFExaminer)

Public Transport Has to Come Back (Atlantic)

No More Atherton Station (Almanac)

Amtrak in California During COVID (SFChron)

Bad Air Quality is Back (SFGate)

More on Mayor Pete’s Nomination (BizInsider)

San Jose Chief was Touted for Sec. of Transpo (SJSpotlight)

More on Tenderloin’s 20-mph Speed Limit (SFNews)

S.F. Parks Have Never Meant More to a City (SFGate)

Escape to San Francisco During Lockdown (SFChron)

What a Post Vaccine City Will Look Like (USAToday)

