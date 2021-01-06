Today’s Headlines

Supes Approve Two SFMTA Board Nominees (SFExaminer, CBSLocal, SFBay)

More on BART’s ‘Fleet of the Future’ Woes (SFChron)

More on SFMTA Youth Advisory Board (SFBay)

SoMa Hit & Run Suspect Pleads Not Guilty (SFChron, SFExaminer)

DA Under Fire for Deadly Hit & Run (SFGate)

The Rise and Quick Evolution of Slow Streets (CityLab)

San Jose to Rename Street Obama Boulevard (EastBayTimes)

San Francisco’s Rent Decline (SFChron)

Alameda County Opts Not to do Homeless Count (Berkeleyside)

Book Review of Saga of Self-Driving Cars (Berkeleyside)

Commentary: Closing Twin Peaks to Cars Brought Crime? (SFExaminer)

