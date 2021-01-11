Today’s Headlines

Transit’s Future, Post COVID (SFChron)

BART to Hire Social Workers (SFChron)

Reforming BART Police (SFChron)

More on Charging Market Rate for Parking (SFExaminer)

Ferry to Angel Island is a Ferry to History (SFExaminer)

Redwood City Ferry Service Coming? (Climate)

S.F. Braces for Trump Demonstration at Twitter Headquarters (SFChron)

Oakland Police Connections to Insurrection (Oaklandside, SFGate)

Bay Area Office Market Hits Worst Slump in Decades (SFChron)

What’s Next for Bay Area Housing? (SFGate)

Carport Came out of Nowhere (SFChron)

Commentary: Breonna Taylor’s Statue Will be Restored (SFExaminer)

