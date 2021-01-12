Today’s Headlines
- More on Possible BART/Caltrain Regional Rail System (SFExaminer)
- More on Biden’s Transit Funding Potential (TapInto)
- DA Won’t Charge Second Cop in Grant Killing (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- 27-Bryant Bus to Restart (Hoodline)
- SMART Looks at UV for Disinfecting Train Air (MarinIJ)
- More on Redwood City Ferry (DailyPost)
- Berkeley Considers Ban on Gas-Powered Cars (SFChron)
- COVID Reduced Emissions (SFGate)
- ICU Capacity Dwindling, ‘Stay at Home’ Continues (SFGate)
- Bay Area to Open Mass Vaccination Sites (SFChron)
- Chinatown’s Old Sign (SFGate)
- In Defense of Pier 39 (SFChron)
