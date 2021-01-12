Today’s Headlines

  • More on Possible BART/Caltrain Regional Rail System (SFExaminer)
  • More on Biden’s Transit Funding Potential (TapInto)
  • DA Won’t Charge Second Cop in Grant Killing (SFChron, SFExaminer)
  • 27-Bryant Bus to Restart (Hoodline)
  • SMART Looks at UV for Disinfecting Train Air (MarinIJ)
  • More on Redwood City Ferry (DailyPost)
  • Berkeley Considers Ban on Gas-Powered Cars (SFChron)
  • COVID Reduced Emissions (SFGate)
  • ICU Capacity Dwindling, ‘Stay at Home’ Continues (SFGate)
  • Bay Area to Open Mass Vaccination Sites (SFChron)
  • Chinatown’s Old Sign (SFGate)
  • In Defense of Pier 39 (SFChron)

