Today’s Headlines

More on Possible BART/Caltrain Regional Rail System (SFExaminer)

More on Biden’s Transit Funding Potential (TapInto)

DA Won’t Charge Second Cop in Grant Killing (SFChron, SFExaminer)

27-Bryant Bus to Restart (Hoodline)

SMART Looks at UV for Disinfecting Train Air (MarinIJ)

More on Redwood City Ferry (DailyPost)

Berkeley Considers Ban on Gas-Powered Cars (SFChron)

COVID Reduced Emissions (SFGate)

ICU Capacity Dwindling, ‘Stay at Home’ Continues (SFGate)

Bay Area to Open Mass Vaccination Sites (SFChron)

Chinatown’s Old Sign (SFGate)

In Defense of Pier 39 (SFChron)

